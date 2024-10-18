Cheryl Cole has broken her silence when it comes to the death of her ex and the father of her son, Liam Payne.

Taking to her Instagram account, Cole shared a black and white picture of Payne and hit back at those who have come after Payne during this hard time.

"As I try to navigate this ear chattering event, and work through my own grief at this indescribably painful time, I'd like to kindly remind everyone that we have lost a human being," she began.

"Liam was not only a pop star and a celebrity, he was a son, a brother, an uncle, a dear friend and a father to our 7 year old son. A son that now has to face the reality of never seeing his father again," she continued.

"What is troubling my spirit is that one day Bear will have access to the abhorrent reports and media exploitation we have seen in the past two days. It is breaking my heart further that I cannot protect him from that in his future," Cole added.

"I am begging you to consider what use some of these reports are serving, other than to cause further harm to everyone left behind picking up the pieces. Before you leave comments or make videos, ask yourself if you would like your own child or family to read them," she furthered.

"Please give Liam the little dignity he has left in the wake of his death to rest in some peace at last," Cole concluded.