Kate Cassidy, the girlfriend of Liam Payne, has spoken out about his untimely death.

"Thank you for all of the kind words and love that has been sent my way. I have been at a complete loss," she posted on her Instagram Story on Friday, October 18. "Nothing about the past few days have felt real."

"I ask and pray that you'll give me the grace and space to navigate this in private. Liam, my angel. You are everything. I want you to know I loved you unconditionally and completely. I will continue to love you for the rest of my life. I love you Liam," she concluded.

The One Direction singer and Cassidy was first romantically linked in 2022.

She was with Payne in Argentina days before he jumped to his death from a hotel balcony on Wednesday, October 16.

He was 31.

According to Cassidy, the couple was originally only meant to stay in the region for five days, however, that plan went out the window and they ended up staying for two weeks. In a video posted to TikTok, Cassidy said that the stay was too long and that she needed to get home.

"I was so ready to leave," she said in the clip. "Honestly, love South America but I hate staying in one place for too long. And we were supposed to be there for, like, five days, turned into two weeks," Cassidy added.

Prior to his death, Payne shared footage of his trip to Argentina on Snapchat.

liam payne posting on snapchat 30 minutes ago… 💔 pic.twitter.com/dP9yQKqDW1 — pop culture (@gagasyuyi) October 16, 2024

An autopsy report revealed new details about the tragic incident when Payne fell from the third floor of the CasaSur Palermo Hotel. Emergency services were called after a 911 report described an aggressive guest who may have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The harrowing 911 call revealed more about the situation, with a hotel employee stating, "We have a guest overloaded with drugs and alcohol. And, well, when he is conscious, he is breaking the whole room. We need someone urgently because we don't know if his life is at risk." The employee also mentioned the presence of a balcony in the room, heightening concerns about the singer's safety.

The preliminary autopsy report, obtained by 'TODAY,' confirmed that Payne died from "polytrauma and internal and external bleeding." The report also mentioned that substances were found in his hotel room, suggesting that alcohol and drug consumption played a role in the incident.

Despite these findings, the Argentina National Prosecutor's Office has labeled Liam's death as "doubtful/undetermined," meaning the exact circumstances remain inconclusive. However, they noted that Payne was alone when the fall occurred and appeared to be experiencing a mental health crisis related to substance abuse.

The autopsy further detailed that Payne suffered "multiple traumatic injuries" and severe internal and external bleeding, with significant damage to his skull being a key factor in his death.

In an Instagram post, original members of One Direction —Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson — shared their thoughts on his death, noting that they are "completely devastated."

"We're completely devastated by the news of Liam's passing. In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved deeply," the post began.

"The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever," they continued. "For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam,"