Dave Portnoy posted a clip on his official SNS recounting his experience at night two of Taylor Swift's Miami shows for her "Eras" tour.

While the Barstool Sports founder shared how fun the show was, he instantly addressed a Swiftie, whose viral video had called him a "fake" fan.

Portnoy then stitched a clip from TikTok user @thatserynsworld, which captioned, "Dave Portnoy is not a real Swiftie."

According to the clip, the internet user called Portnoy a "performative" Swiftie who "latches" to the singer's fandom with the hopes of getting them to his podcast.

Afterwards, Portnoy gladly shared a handwritten letter from Swift, which was personally delivered to him by the singer's brother, Austin Swift. The "BFFs" podcast host also revealed that Swift had thanked him in the letter for "having her back when a lot of people didn't."

Page Six also shared that Swift had expressed her gratitude to Portnoy for defending her after her public endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris given that he is outspoken about being a Trump supporter.

"People can vote for whoever they want in this country," Portnoy captioned in a tweet. "How somebody votes will never change my opinion of a person."

Meanwhile, Travis Kelce's family made noise on social media after being spotted at Swift's Miami show.

Netizens were set abuzz by the surprising attendance, as many expressed happiness for his brother Jason Kelce, Jason's wife Kylie, and their daughter Wyatt, and mother Donna Kelce.

Article originally published on 'Music Times.'