Kayla Nicole, former girlfriend of Travis Kelce, recently opened up about another famous ex during a chat on the 'Unapologetically Angel' podcast with Angel Reese.

While discussing past relationships, Kayla revealed that she was dumped via text by an unnamed celebrity who left her for a singer "who was famous at the time." Social media sleuths quickly identified the mystery man as NBA star Iman Shumpert.

Kayla shared that she and a famous man — whom she did not name — weren't officially in a relationship but were dating when he abruptly ended things.

"He dumped me through a text message ... for this singer/actress who was famous at the time," she recalled. She further explained that the man in question kept the relationship a secret for months before going public with the new woman. The public attention surrounding the couple left Kayla "devastated" and "heartbroken."

During the interview, Kayla also mentioned that she had just moved to New York to live with the man when the breakup occurred.

To cope, she dressed up as the man's new partner for Halloween, a move that ultimately led fans to identify the ex as Shumpert. Social media users dug up old photos of Kayla dressed in a Halloween costume inspired by Teyana Taylor — Shumpert's now ex-wife.

Neither Kayla, nor the former Cleveland Cavaliers' baller or Taylor confirmed they were the couple the sports journalist was alluding to.

Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor, who began dating in 2013, were married for six years and share two daughters. They divorced in 2023.

Kayla's candid comments about her past relationships come as she also acknowledged Travis Kelce's highly publicized romance with Taylor Swift, noting that she and Kelce, who dated on-and-off from 2017 to 2022, no longer have any reason to communicate.