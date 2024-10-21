It seems things are heating up between former lovebirds Christina Haack and Josh Hall, as the two are engaged in a very public tit-for-tat battle regarding alimony and spousal support.

Christina Haack — who is now going by her maiden name once again — has accused her now-estranged ex of demanding an uncanny amount of cash in spousal support during the course of their tumultuous divorce.

The TV personality's soon-to-be ex is now clapping back with his side of the story, however — is doing so in a very public way.

"Josh Hall is requesting $65,000 per month in spousal support from [Christina] on a 2 year, 9 month marriage which is outrageous when he is self-supporting," Haack's legal team has detailed regarding the numbers.

The HGTV star further detailed that her estranged husband "has no need for spousal support" due to the fact that he "just paid over $70,000 to pay off the lease" on a Bentley, per the legal filing obtained by 'PEOPLE.'

It was October 16 when Hall went off record and jumped onto social media to clap back by way of Instagram stories, alleging that Haack's legal responses were "riddled with lies and assumptions."

"Interesting tactic for someone who is a licensed attorney and took an oath of integrity. Pretty sure making false statements to a judge is unethical," Hall darted to her lawyer, Matthew S. DeArmey, in a statement the real estate boss wrote online.

That said, a representative also reached out to 'PEOPLE' on behalf of Hall, maintaining that he never asked for spousal support at all. "This filing is riddled with provably false statements. For one, Josh never requested $65,000 in support. That's false," the statement reads, per the celeb media outlet.

In his initial spousal request, the real estate boss did ask for support, but in no particular amount, per a petition filed in July by Hall, which cited "irreconcilable differences." Hall, 43, and Haack, 41, married back in 2021 before throwing a romantic tropical ceremony in Hawaii in September 2022.

The two signed onto a new highly-anticipated series called 'The Flip Off,' set to kick off on HGTV, featuring couples facing off against one other flipping real estate, set to premiere in 2025.

The two have yet to comment on how the legal tension may or may not affect their upcoming TV show.