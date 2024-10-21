Liam Payne's sister Nicola has finally broken her silence on social media regarding the untimely death of her 31-year-old brother, One Direction star Liam Payne.

The "proud sister" penned an open letter to fans on Instagram, where she professed her brother was "too good for this earth" and declared her sibling an "angel," and hoped he has finally found peace.

"When I saw the news pop up on my phone that you had left us I went cold, I wanted so much for this to be untrue," Nicola penned in the lengthy post Monday, October 21. "I have spent days hoping that it was a mistake and somebody has got it wrong."

"You were truly too good for this earth, you are an angel who just lived for making people smile and happy. You have always shown kindness to everyone you met and it shows with just how many people have confirmed what we always knew!" she wrote.

Nicola posted a loving photo dump featuring pictures of the two hugging cheek to cheek, in addition to group shots and family photos. "We don't have many pictures together as we never really did that as a family, we never wanted you to feel like you were in a room full of fans, but we were your biggest fans always and forever."

She continued: "Unfortunately this cruel world is always to [sic] quick to judge someone from a few 5 second clips, they then think it entitles them to be able to speak like they know you. We knew you and we loved you."

The late star died instantly after sustaining multiple injuries after a 10-meter fall from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Buenos Aires emergency services chief, Alberto Crescenti, reported that medical teams were unable to save him.

ENSTARZ reported in 2021 that Payne admitted to suffering from severe "suicidal ideation" and having bouts of "pills and booze face" moments during his time with the beloved musical group, One Direction.

During an episode of 'The Diary of a CEO' podcast with Steven Bartlett, the star revealed that fame, alcohol, and drugs brought him to "rock bottom" while he was still with his bandmates Louis, Zayn, Harry, and Niall.

"I hope you have finally found peace up there and that you'll continue to look after us all as much as you have done in life. We will make sure Bear knows about his daddy and how much you loved him, we promise this," Nicola concluded in the heartfelt post.

The late beloved musician is survived by his parents Karen Payne and Geoff Payne, and sisters Ruth Gibbons, and Nicola Payne. The star also has a son, Bear Gray Payne, 6, with his ex, singer Cheryl Cole.