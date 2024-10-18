Drake reportedly reached out to Jennifer Lopez right after she officially filed from divorce from Ben Affleck.

Lopez officially filed for divorce from Affleck on August 20.

Drake quickly reached out to offer support, according to a source who spoke to 'In Touch,' and was very kind when he spoke to Lopez.

According to the insider, "He [Drake] was very sweet and told her what a fool Ben is for letting her get away, and then he quickly let her know he's ready and willing to step in and satisfy her." Drake and Lopez were previously linked romantically in 2016, with fans speculating about their relationship after they shared intimate photos on Instagram and were seen kissing at a prom-themed event.

While Lopez confirmed in 2017 that they were "hanging out," she did not provide any further details about the nature of their relationship at the time.

The insider revealed that Lopez has welcomed the attention from Drake, especially as she copes with the end of her marriage. "Getting that kind of attention when she was feeling so low was exactly what she needed. Now they're texting every day, and things are getting hot." Still, Lopez remains cautious. "Her guards are up," the source added, noting that she is mindful of the Canada native's reputation, even though "Drake definitely meets her needs for a hook-up."

The source described their current communication as flirtatious, but discreet. "He's very intelligent and romantic, and she can count on him being discreet because he's always kept her secrets in the past," the insider said. "It's still in the sexting stage, but she loves hearing from him and sharing sexy selfies." The source also noted, "He lays it on thick" with compliments and is ready to "drop everything" for her when she's ready.

Lopez officially filed for divorce two months ago—exactly two years after her formal wedding ceremony with Affleck. The couple had originally dated in the early 2000s, ended their engagement in 2003, reunited in 2022, and married twice that year.

During a sitdown with 'Interview' magazine, Lopez reflected, "It feels desperate... but when you sit in those feelings... it's like, actually, I am capable of joy and happiness all by myself."

She also acknowledged the challenges of moving forward. "For people who are romantics... we think, 'I have to have that to be whole and happy.' And you don't." Reflecting on her marriage, she admitted, "That's not what I thought it was going to turn out like. And then I thought, 'No, this is exactly where I needed to be.' " She added, "That doesn't mean it didn't almost take me out for good... but now, on the other side of it, I think to myself, [...] that is exactly what I needed.' "