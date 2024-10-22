Hellur? Tyler Perry was spotted partying it up with his pal Usher, and some strippers.

In video captured from Usher's Past Present Future tour on October 20 in Atlanta, Perry can be seen making it rain and living it up with some strippers.

In the first clip obtained by The Shade Room, a close up of Perry can even be seen touching her and attempting to hand her money before the clip cuts to Usher following behind her with a stack of money.

In the second clip of the night, Usher can be seen pointing to Perry as the actor walks away form the stage. Usher appears to be having fun as he motions for Perry to come back to the stage where he and the strippers are. The pair exchange looks before the clip cuts out.

Many people were quick to react to see this kind of behavior from Perry.

"He's such a gentlemen throwing the bucks so kindly," commented one person.

"Tyler said I'm out, I'm out," added another.

"Let that man have fun and live!" chimed in someone else.

"He even threw that money proper," an Instagram user said.

Usher's tour began on August 20 and is set to run all the wya through May of next year. On his trek, the singer is performing some of his biggest hits like "My Way," "Without You," "Yeah!" and more.

The tour comes on the heels of the 20th anniversary of Usher's landmark "Confessions" album that spawned hits like "Burn" and "My Boo" and went on to be certified Diamond for the sales equivalent of 10 million units in the United States.

