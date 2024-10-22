Frankie Muniz is gearing up to fulfill a lifelong dream: becoming a full-time NASCAR driver.

At 38 years old, the former 'Malcolm in the Middle' star is transitioning from Hollywood to the racetrack, joining Reaume Brothers Racing for the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

In an interview with 'PEOPLE,' Muniz shared, "I don't want to say it's a long time coming, but this has been a dream of mine for forever."

Muniz began racing in 2004, initially pursuing the open-wheel route with hopes of joining IndyCar or Formula 1. However, NASCAR was always in the back of his mind. "I grew up watching NASCAR. I was a huge fan, but it's not something I necessarily thought that I'd ever get the opportunity to do," he said. Now, with his dream becoming a reality, Muniz is ready to hit the track as the driver of the No. 33 F-150.

His recent experience in the ARCA Menards Series during the 2023 season has only fueled his passion for racing. Competing with Ford Performance, Muniz achieved an impressive fourth-place points finish, with one top-five and eleven top-ten finishes. He has also raced in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the Mustang Challenge Series, gaining valuable experience and momentum for his upcoming full-time debut in NASCAR.

Despite his excitement, Muniz is aware of the challenges ahead. "I want people to know that I've literally dedicated my life to this," he shared. "When I'm not in the race car, I'm thinking about being in the race car." Muniz spends his time training, working with engineers, and studying race footage to ensure he is fully prepared. He knows he has "a lot to prove to myself and to everybody."

Although Muniz hasn't completely shut the door on acting, his primary focus now is racing. "I'm hoping I can do both," he said, but his heart is set on proving his worth in NASCAR. He wants fans to see his hard work and determination, and he's eager to show that he's not just a former actor racing — he's serious about making an impact in the sport.

"I don't want to just have made it to NASCAR," he said. "I want, when people think of the truck series, they think of, oh, 'I want to watch Frankie. He's competitive. He's this.' So I'm doing everything I can."