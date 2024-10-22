Snoop Dogg rang in his 53rd birthday alongside his wife, Shante Broadus, at her strip club in Los Angeles.

During the night to remember, the West Coast rap boss made a grand entrance into the Players Club in newly released footage.

In video obtained by 'TMZ', Snoop Dogg stepped out the back of his vehicle and walked into the club where tunes were blasting.

"Ladies and gentlemen. The grand entrance — the birthday boy has entered the room," the DJ can be heard announcing as he boldly wished the rapper a "Happy Birthday."

Snoop Dogg — real name Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr. — was spotted taking his seat at the club, getting comfortable, and holding a stack of cash to throw out into the crowd. As the Long Beach born rapper began to "Drop it Like it's Hot," his wife was seen next to him doing the same.

The longtime couple was seen smiling and dancing under flashing lights, as Snoop continued to toss wads of cash. Despite the two having a good time, fans in the comment section didn't have an ounce of patience. "Ain't nothing cool about giving a woman money for her attention and affection," one fan on Twitter, now X, said of the strip club environment.

"This is disappointing that he and his wife are trying to revive the strip culture in LA. Anything for money," one fan said, adding, "I'm so tired of these dark deviants using these kids young minds."

That said, other fans claimed that the gangster rapper was using the outing as a way to separate himself from the bombshell Sean "Diddy" Combs scandal. The disgraced rapper continues to be slapped with multiple sexual assault lawsuits as he remains in federal custody awaiting trial for sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

"Trying to distance himself from Diddy but showing that he still has that "strong heterosexual" persona... Now he is a grampa snoop & big network contract for the Olympics... Got to make that distance between him and Didd," one suspicious fan penned.

Broadus opened the popular club back in May, celebrating with a star-studded grand opening featuring guests including Tiffany Haddish, radio host Big Boy, Too $hort, and others.