A bevy of celebrities participated in a live virtual event hosted by Oprah Winfrey on Thursday in support of Kamala Harris' run for president.

Meryl Streep, Chris Rock, and Ben Stiller were among the notable figures who joined Winfrey to promote Harris' campaign and address grassroots political movements backing the vice president's bid for the White House.

At the start of the event, Winfrey acknowledged prominent attendees such as Streep, Rock, Stiller, Julia Roberts, Jennifer Lopez, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Bryan Cranston. The former talk show host also gave a special mention to grassroots groups, including Win with Black Women, Republicans for Harris, and Swifties for Kamala, that have held their own Zoom events in support of Harris.

Bryan Cranston expressed his enthusiasm for the campaign, stating, "I have never felt this much joy and optimism in a campaign in a long time." The 68-year-old praised Harris for restoring optimism and countering the negativity he feels has overtaken the nation's capital. Comedian Chris Rock added, "I wanna bring my daughters to the White House to meet this Black woman president," voicing his excitement about the possibility of Harris becoming president.

Ben Stiller, known for his role in 'Zoolander,' praised Harris' speech at the Democratic National Convention (DNC), noting how the focus shifted from opposing Donald Trump to supporting Harris. Julia Roberts also took a moment to commend Winfrey, 70, for facilitating open dialogue during the event and shared her excitement about her children's first opportunity to vote, especially for a candidate like Harris.

Tracee Ellis Ross highlighted her belief in democracy and women's leadership, saying, "I believe in decency, leading with joy and kindness." She also addressed the importance of reproductive rights.

Meryl Streep shared her thoughts, stating that much of the division and toxicity in the country is preventable, and the nation is ready to move past it. The event culminated with Vice President Harris answering voters' questions on pressing issues such as border security, economic plans, and reproductive rights. She concluded by emphasizing the importance of unity and commonality among Americans.

