Kim Kardashian turns 44 today, kicking off her special day in a "birthday suit." The shimmery nude Diesel gown doubles as a body suit, giving the illusion of nudity while still maintaining elegance.

Meanwhile, the SKIMS founder was among the many high-profile names to attend the Academy Museum Gala over the weekend, stunning in a white vintage look from Mugler's spring 1998 couture collection. She was accompanied by sisters Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner, celebrating early birthday festivities alongside Hollywood's most elite.

The American Horror Story: Delicate actress received some heat over pairing Beyoncé's "Halo" with an Instagram post showcasing the Mugler look, amidst social media conspiracy theory rumors. Though baseless, many believe there is a Hollywood secret involving the need to thank Beyoncé or remain in her good graces to maintain relevancy. Kardashian is seemingly unbothered by the discourse, kicking off her birthday festivities with a custom October 21st cake.

Fully embarking on her actress era, she's been seen filming Ryan Murphy's new show All's Fair, which costars Glenn Close, Sarah Paulson, Niecy Nash, Teyana Taylor, and Naomi Watts. Paulson spoke to Kardashian's abilities in an interview with Yahoo Entertainment. "I think it is absolutely time for people to take Kim Kardashian seriously as an actress. She was absolutely excellent in American Horror Story: Delicate. I think the show we're about to do together is going to be a tremendous amount of fun and she's going to be glorious on it. I have absolutely no doubt about that. Zero."

The show is set to premiere in 2025.