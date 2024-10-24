Barbie night over at "The Masked Singer" saw the elimination of Chess Piece on Wednesday, and it was eventually revealed to be actress Laverne Cox.

Cox performed Chaka Khan's "I'm Every Woman" for the episode.

None of the panelists guessed right when it came to who was behind the costume.

"As a kid, I was a rich target for others to tease," Cox said in a voiceover as Chess Piece. "It seemed like every piece of me was something others could poke at."

"And on top of that, I loved Barbie," the LGBT advocate continued. "But the part that hurt was that I wasn't allowed to play with her."

The actress explained in the same voiceover that Barbie helped her heal from all the scrutiny and criticism she received for many years.

"I started buying them for myself and realized it's never too late to have a happy childhood," Cox shared. "Even decades later."

"Barbie can be anything. She made me and every woman feel like we can be anything too," she added. "So tonight, I'm here to celebrate all of us. Every woman out there."

Now that she has been eliminated, she joins Andy Richter (Dusty Bunny), John Elway (Leaf Sheep), Marsai Martin (Woodpecker), Paula Cole (Ship), and Yvette Nicole Brown (Showbird) as the unmasked singers for the current season.

Bluebell, Goo, and Wasp, the remaining masked singers for Group B, will continue to battle to see who will win in the group.

"The Masked Singer" airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.