Former 'One Tree Hill' star Bethany Joy Lenz detailed feeling "sad and angry" after losing her virginity on what she deemed an "abysmal" honeymoon alongside her now ex-husband, Michael Galeotti Jr.

The 43-year-old told her story in her memoir, 'Dinner For Vampires' detailing her unromantic honeymoon experience which she claims was "not the honeymoon" she'd been dreaming about since she was a girl.

Not only did the Hallmark star endure a regretful honeymoon, she also was open about the horrors she battled throughout the duration of her marriage, which lasted six years.

The memoir — which features details of her life while living in a religious group, which she later deemed a cult — talks about her ex-husband "QB," which stands for Quiet Boy, whom she married back in 2005.

The former teen drama actress claimed she'd dropped so many hints about where she wanted to go for her special vacay, including Spain, Iceland, and England, however things took a turn when he handed her a ticket to go to a Colorado lodge which left her perplexed.

As a Naley girl, it was a dream come true to get to interview Bethany Joy Lenz about her new book, #DinnerForVampires, moving through shame, and, obvs, the #OneTreeHill reboot. https://t.co/ybFGIVZzIY — Olivia Truffaut-Wong (@iWatchiAm) October 21, 2024

"He had gotten a deal at the Lodge & Spa at Cordillera, which was struggling to fill rooms due to it being the hotel where Kobe Bryant had been accused of rape just a year before," she explained. "What about a public sexual assault case screamed 'honeymoon' to this man, I'm not sure."

Lenz — who was woven into a religious cult for nearly a decade — "hoped" that losing her virginity to her husband would resolve some relationship issues and produce the chemistry they needed, but instead it left her feeling angry and sad, per the 'Daily Mail.'

"The evangelical-purity culture promise of brilliant sex being the ultimate reward for staying zipped up until someone put a ring on it turned out to be a hoax," she expressed.

She also wrote about feeling "angry with him for suddenly having no interest" in her besides her body and feeling "trapped" during their honeymoon, while QB had no desire to leave the room at all.

"I had no idea how bad it would get or how exhausted and emotionally stripped I would become, but it was immediately and abundantly clear this whole arrangement was the worst decision I'd ever made," she admitted.

'ENSTARZ' reported that the actress, who co-hosts the "Drama Queens" podcast on iHeartRadio, alleged she got sucked into a cult via a casual Bible study, and added that starring in the coming-of-age drama series, "One Tree Hill,'' may have saved her life.

According to her, it was her daughter — whom she shares with her ex-husband — that prompted her to leave her situation.

"I remember having this thought, I said, 'I don't know what's wrong with me and why I will allow myself to be treated this way, but there's no way in hell I'm going to allow this to happen to her,'" Lenz said. "We gotta get out."

"I left because of my daughter," Lenz also told Good Morning America. "I left because it was that time." Lenz and Galeotti share one daughter together named Rosie, 13.