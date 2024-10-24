Kathy Griffin is joking her way through the emotional aftermath of some challenging events in her life, including her divorce from Randy Bick and how an A-list actress got to her crush first.

The "single and sexy" comedian is currently on her 'My Life On the PTSD List' tour — a play on her five-year long Bravo TV series, 'My Life On the D List' — speaking openly to fans about her journey in moving on after separation. Griffin expressed to fans that the tour has been "the panacea to all that ails me" after finally departing from her estranged husband.

"If anything can restore my broken heart, it's hearing the laughter from the audiences all over America and Canada," she expressed. "I'm looking at you Europe, you better call me next," she joked.

Griffin, 66, has had no shortage of enduring rough chapters the past year.

"Many of you know I had lung cancer, and then during my lung cancer surgery, the surgeon actually killed my left vocal cord permanently. But I had a groundbreaking surgery," she admitted, per 'PEOPLE.'

The actress filed for divorce from Bick in December after four years of marriage before enduring vocal cord repair surgery following treatment for lung cancer in May 2023. Now, the star is moving up and on with her eyes set on a particular partner, who she claims is no longer available due to A-list actress Meryl Streep.

"I am open to darn near anything. Do you not know me? That's how I get in trouble," she says, before joking, "I had my eye on Marty Short, but that trollop Meryl Streep got in my way. You cannot trust these Hollywood phonies," she poked.

Short and 'The Devil Wears Prada' actress were spotted smiling ear to ear after enjoying dinner together at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California, in mid-October. As Streep drove Short home after the outing, fans have continued to speculate whether or not the two are actually a couple.

Streep, 75, and Short, 74, shared screens on the newest season of Hulu's "Only Murders In The Building," alongside Selena Gomez and Steve Martin. As their characters in the show are due to get married, many are wondering whether or not that chemistry has spilled offscreen. They've publicly exchanged witty banter, were caught holding hands at their show's premiere, and were seated next to one another at the 2024 Golden Globes.

Martin Short and Meryl Streep in Santa Monica, CA. pic.twitter.com/sctA60uDfr — 21 (@21metgala) October 17, 2024

Despite piling evidence, however, neither has confirmed any potential romance.

"Can you imagine me on the dating apps? I'm taking advice, obviously I'll be starting with FarmersOnly.com," Griffin joked. "I'm kidding, I don't know anything about farming. But I am a bit of a h*e. There I said it."

Griffin — who's been making people all over the world double over in laughter for nearly three decades — took to Twitter, now X, to share a tribute to her first standup show in celebration of her ongoing tour.

Looking back on my very first standup special as I’m getting ready to play the church (Carnegie Hall) 🤩for the SIXTH TIME!!!! Come see me on tour and get tix at https://t.co/zey0LOBep6!! 🎟️ #comedy #funny #tour #NewYork pic.twitter.com/WzVqsGHj2A — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) October 22, 2024

"Looking back on my very first standup special as I'm getting ready to play the church (Carnegie Hall) for the SIXTH TIME!!!! Come see me on tour and get tix athttp://KathyGriffin.com!! #comedy #funny #tour #NewYork," she wrote in the caption.

The comedian appears to be staying positive through it all, reminding her audience that "Each show is truly a gift."