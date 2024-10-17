Meryl Streep and Martin Short Fuel Romance Rumors With Dinner Date
Comedian Martin Short and legendary actress Meryl Streep were spotted smiling ear to ear after enjoying dinner together at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California. As Streep drove Short home after the outing, fans have continued to speculate whether or not the two are actually a couple.
Streep, 75, and Short, 74, shared screens on the newest season of Hulu's "Only Murders In The Building," alongside Selena Gomez and Steve Martin. As their characters in the show are due to get married, many are wondering whether or not that chemistry has spilled offscreen. They've publicly exchanged witty banter, were caught holding hands at their show's premiere, and were seated next to one another at the 2024 Golden Globes. Despite piling evidence, however, neither has confirmed any potential romance.
The rumors, however, are being met with open arms. Social media has come alive with excitement for the potential couple, showing their full support for the blooming romance.
Streep has been separated from her ex-husband Don Gummer for six years, while Martin Short lost his wife Nancy Dolman to ovarian cancer in 2010.