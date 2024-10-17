Comedian Martin Short and legendary actress Meryl Streep were spotted smiling ear to ear after enjoying dinner together at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California. As Streep drove Short home after the outing, fans have continued to speculate whether or not the two are actually a couple.

Streep, 75, and Short, 74, shared screens on the newest season of Hulu's "Only Murders In The Building," alongside Selena Gomez and Steve Martin. As their characters in the show are due to get married, many are wondering whether or not that chemistry has spilled offscreen. They've publicly exchanged witty banter, were caught holding hands at their show's premiere, and were seated next to one another at the 2024 Golden Globes. Despite piling evidence, however, neither has confirmed any potential romance.

The rumors, however, are being met with open arms. Social media has come alive with excitement for the potential couple, showing their full support for the blooming romance.

i simply love living in a world where 75 year old meryl streep is driving her 74 year old boyfriend martin short for a date. this is the cutest thing ever. https://t.co/jl8PeP01JS — . (@selovelenaa) October 17, 2024

someone said martin short and meryl streep are kinda like taylor and travis for seniors and i must say i feel very offended to be excluded from this narrative. i think we ALL love them — nazly (@nazlyelbosaty) October 17, 2024

No actually Martin Short and Meryl Streep being a couple is everything to me — car (@folkverine) October 17, 2024

Streep has been separated from her ex-husband Don Gummer for six years, while Martin Short lost his wife Nancy Dolman to ovarian cancer in 2010.