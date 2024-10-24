Dave Grohl's Daughter Violet Returns to Social Media After Her Dad's Shocking Love Child Scandal
David Grohl's elder daughter Violet has ended her social media hiatus after her father revealed the bombshell secret of fathering a child outside of his marriage.
The Foo Fighters rock star announced that he fathered a baby outside of his marriage with his current wife of 21 years, Jordyn Blum.
"I've recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage. I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her. I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness," the "Everlong" artist explained, 'ENSTARZ' previously reported.
Since the musician's bombshell announcement, 18-year-old Violet went on a major hiatus from social media, posting for the first time Wednesday, October 23, in nearly six weeks — around the same time of her father's shocking announcement.
The carousel of photos starts with a nighttime shot of a city street corner and two photos taken hidden in the dark, followed by a selfie of Violet, and a photo from a concert, as she appeared to be in the audience. As for the caption of the post, she simply wrote ":-)."
Fans appeared to be obsessed with her selfie, as the musician's daughter received a plethora of comments on her look. Violet appeared to be sat against a wall, rocking a cherry red lip stain and a black lace top.
"Oh my god that picture of you," one fan replied in the comments. "You are so beautiful I absolutely adore you," a second complimented. "Looks like a fun concert, good to see your [sic] having fun," a third wrote. A multitude of fans also poured into the thread simply to say, "Welcome back."
Although the rock star is taking accountability for his indiscretions, the 55-year-old reportedly retained a divorce attorney before making the shocking announcement, a source told 'PEOPLE.'
The former Nirvana drummer, who shares three daughters with Blum — Violet Maye, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia — has not disclosed the identity and any other information about his baby mama.