David Grohl's elder daughter Violet has ended her social media hiatus after her father revealed the bombshell secret of fathering a child outside of his marriage.

The Foo Fighters rock star announced that he fathered a baby outside of his marriage with his current wife of 21 years, Jordyn Blum.

"I've recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage. I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her. I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness," the "Everlong" artist explained, 'ENSTARZ' previously reported.

Since the musician's bombshell announcement, 18-year-old Violet went on a major hiatus from social media, posting for the first time Wednesday, October 23, in nearly six weeks — around the same time of her father's shocking announcement.

The carousel of photos starts with a nighttime shot of a city street corner and two photos taken hidden in the dark, followed by a selfie of Violet, and a photo from a concert, as she appeared to be in the audience. As for the caption of the post, she simply wrote ":-)."

Fans appeared to be obsessed with her selfie, as the musician's daughter received a plethora of comments on her look. Violet appeared to be sat against a wall, rocking a cherry red lip stain and a black lace top.

"Oh my god that picture of you," one fan replied in the comments. "You are so beautiful I absolutely adore you," a second complimented. "Looks like a fun concert, good to see your [sic] having fun," a third wrote. A multitude of fans also poured into the thread simply to say, "Welcome back."

Although the rock star is taking accountability for his indiscretions, the 55-year-old reportedly retained a divorce attorney before making the shocking announcement, a source told 'PEOPLE.'

The former Nirvana drummer, who shares three daughters with Blum — Violet Maye, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia — has not disclosed the identity and any other information about his baby mama.