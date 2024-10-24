Mariska Hargitay opened up about the hardships of her early life and how she has worked through the trauma.

The 'Law & Order: SVU' star was only three years old when her mother, Jayne Mansfield, tragically died in a car accident in 1967. Mansfield, 36 at the time, was killed in a crash in Mississippi, along with her attorney Sam Brody and their driver, Ronnie Harrison.

Hargitay and her two brothers, Mickey Jr. and Zoltan, were in the back seat of the car but only suffered minor injuries.

Mickey Hargitay, Mariska's father, was a celebrated bodybuilder and actor, best known for winning Mr. Universe in 1955 and starring in films with his wife Jayne. He passed away in 2006 from bone marrow cancer. Mickey remained an inspiration to his famous daughter throughout her life, even making a special appearance alongside her on 'Law & Order: SVU' in 2003.

During an appearance on 'The Drew Barrymore Show,' Hargitay reflected on how turning 60 has helped her heal from the pain she carried for years. She explained that aging has brought her a clearer perspective on what truly matters, saying, "I think as we age, we step into our power, our focus of what's important narrows down, and we get time and space back."

When asked by Barrymore if healing could happen at a younger age, Mariska shared that, like Barrymore, she spent her younger years trying to escape her trauma. She admitted, "As a young person, I spent my time running from it."

Hargitay recalled going through particularly difficult periods where she had to face her "demons" and "monsters." She described it as a journey that feels endless at first, but ultimately, healing is possible. "You think it's a bottomless well of pain... but then you do [get out]," she said.

This year has been monumental for the mom of one, who not only celebrated her 60th birthday but also marked 25 years of 'Law & Order: SVU.'

Reflecting on both milestones, she told 'PEOPLE' that she's proud of her journey and feels stronger than ever, adding, "I'm still growing. I like that you can be so many things at one time."