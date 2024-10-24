British OnlyFans model Bethan Guy has admitted to blackmailing a subscriber by threatening to tell his wife he followed her.

According to 'The New York Post,' the 29-year-old issued the threat unless the subscriber paid her more money.

The blackmail scheme began in 2022 when Guy and the unnamed victim first connected on Snapchat. She demanded nearly $600 initially, with further payments following under threat of exposure. According to the victim's statement, he felt financially and emotionally trapped.

"I felt trapped and helpless," the victim's statement read in court, per the outlet. "I didn't have enough money to pay my rent and bills, which was a huge strain for me. I felt I had no choice but to pay the money, as she had made the threats very clear and I was afraid of the devastating effect it would have on my life if I didn't pay."

Unable to continue meeting her demands, the victim eventually reported the matter to police. This led to Guy's arrest, though she reportedly continued promoting her OnlyFans content up until her trial, according to the SWNS news agency.

On October 15, 2024, Swindon Crown Court handed down a two-year suspended prison sentence to Guy after she plead guilty. Additionally, she was ordered to complete 225 hours of community service, undergo mental health treatment, and compensate the victim approximately $600.

Wiltshire Police's DC Emma Rossiter spoke about the broader issue of social media-related blackmail, noting that such cases are becoming more common.

"Sadly, we are seeing increasing numbers of people being blackmailed through social media sites," Rossiter said. She also emphasized the importance of seeking help, adding, "If you've been a victim, we'd like you to remember, whatever has happened is not your fault, even though you might have been told it is. We understand that it might be difficult to report this type of crime to us, but we are here to listen and help where we can."