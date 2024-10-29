The reported strict rules required for women and girls who attended Sean "Diddy" Combs' parties have come to light, sparking a new wave of legal trouble for the rapper.

Diddy remains behind bars in New York until his trial in May 2025 for accusations of sexual misconduct and sex trafficking at his alleged "freak offs."

Now, a party planner is speaking out to the 'New York Post,' listing alleged requirements and rules on how the women had to dress and their weight limit.

They revealed that women invited to these events were allegedly held to strict weight and appearance standards, with the organizer enforcing a 140-pound limit. The organizer of the events — who went unnamed — revealed, "We would do a weigh-in, if necessary. The girls had to be young and hot, so I always had a scale nearby in case I needed to make sure. The number was 140 pounds, but if a girl was really tall, there was a little bit of discretion involved."

In addition to the alleged weight restrictions, the women reportedly also needed to meet specific physical criteria. "No flab, no cellulite. Not overly pierced or tattooed. No short hair. And the girls had to be young and hot," the organizer claimed. A strict dress code was also allegedly imposed, as women were allegedly required to wear revealing dresses and high heels at all times.

"No pants. No jeans. No flat shoes. Every girl had to wear a party dress, preferably very short, just enough to cover her butt cheeks, but no longer than mid-thigh. Cleavage showing. And every single one of them had to be wearing stilettos. That one, there was no exception: high stilettos," the organizer emphasized.

The source added how there were allegedly no checks to verify the ages of attendees. The organizer admitted, "It was don't ask, don't tell. At the time, I was really young myself and I honestly thought that we weren't asking their age because of drinking laws. I never stayed around for the Freak Offs and had no idea that these girls were expected to have sex with people."

In some instances, dancers were reportedly invited to private gatherings after Diddy's events. One dancer recalled to 'The Post' how she was offered $1,000 to attend a post-VMA party, but declined.

"It felt shady," she claimed. "So I didn't go. But other girls did, and then really wouldn't talk about what happened there."