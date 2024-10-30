Megan Thee Stallion could be headed to court soon over a case she has brought against YouTuber Milagro Gramz.

The "Savage" rapper has long been plagued by rumors and innuendo about Tory Lanez, the rap star who is serving 10-years in jail for shooting her in the foot. Now, Megan has sued Gramz over alleged lies about her case against Lanez as well as a deepfake porn video.

Billboard reports that Megan Thee Stallion has filed a lawsuit against Gramz, accusing Gramz of "carrying out a public campaign to 'denigrate, belittle, insult, and spread false statements' about her," as well as "cyberstalking, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and invasion of privacy."

Megan's lawyers claim that Gramz intentionally spread lies about her case against Lanez and questioned if Megan was ever really shot, saying that she had had been "caught trying to deceive the courts" and that the gun that Lanez used to shoot her could not be found.

Her lawyers go on to say that Gramz' posts "recklessly disregarded the truth and suggested that the firearm was never presented in court because it had allegedly disappeared. It has not. The firearm remains in the custody of the Los Angeles Police Department."

That is not the only area that Megan is suing the YouTube star over. She also is suing him over a deepfake porn video that Gramz allegedly linked out to. Megan's lawyers do not allege that Gramz created the video, rather, they accuse her of promoting and encouraging her followers to watch it. As precedence for the lawsuit, Megan's lawyers cite a Florida statute that bans "altered sexual depictions" of people.

This is not the first time that a star has launched a lawsuit against a YouTuber. Previously Cardi B sued and won her legal battle against YouTuber Tasha K. for defamation. She would go on to win $4 million in that case.

Article originally appeared on 'Music Times.'