Ray J has broken his silence on the alleged incident between him and Diddy's sons, which also involved Chris Brown.

The R&B crooner sat down with Wack 100 where he detailed what really went down between him and Quincy Brown, Christian Combs, and Justin Combs when they allegedly rushed him outside of Halloween party hosted by Tara Electra. According to reports, Brown then ended up stepping in to diffuse the situation.

Ray J says that eight people were involved in the incident and he claimed that he tried to bring "some sense" to the situation.

Ray J tells Wack 100 that he almost got into an altercation with Diddy's sons Quincy, Justin and Christian and reveals that Chris Brown had to step in to diffuse the situation.

"I moved away from it. I tried to talk some sense into what happened. Luckily, the homie Chris was there," he told Wack.

Ray J then went on to clarify that it was indeed Brown and not some other Chris that was involved in the incident. That was all Ray J said before he asked Wack to not say anything further.

It was previously reported that Ray J departed from the event alongside his friends like Amber Rose and manager David Weintraub when he was then confronted by Diddy's sons.

TMZ reported that Ray J was surrounded by Diddy's sons, who confronted him over comments he made over their father's accusations. Sources told the publication that the two crews then got into each other's faces and Christian and Justin made it clear they wanted to fight. According to the report, Brown saw the drama unfolding from his car and rushed out to break up the fight. The altercation did not manifest to anything beyond that as the report claims no injuries were reported.

Weintraub also spoke about what happened to TMZ, saying that a "great party" was "ruined by little kids trying to fight a big boy."

Diddy remains in custody after being accused in an indictment of sex trafficking and racketeering.

Article originally published on 'Music Times.'