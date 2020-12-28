LeBron James and wife Savannah are not taking random reports about their son Bronny sitting down, especially one that is quite malicious. The mom is naturally furious whn she read a report involving her son Bronny and his alleged involvement with Larsa Pippen.

LeBron James is backing up the rage of Savannah.

Earlier, Black Sports Online alleged that the high school hoops star has expressed interest in the controversial Larsa Pippen and has slid into her DMs.

Seeing how controversial the reality TV personality and estranged wife of Bulls great Scottie Pippen of late, Savannah could not help but be worried and mad. It seems action has already been taken because the story is now taken down.

The story has already went viral with many reacting harshly.

However, LeBron James' wife, Savannah refuses to not give the outlet an earful, especially for the public to read.

"With everything going on in the the world right now, THIS is the s-t y'all talking about...," Savannah wrote on Instagram. "At the end of the day y'all are talking about a minor. I don't care what type of 'celebrity' y'all think he is, he's a child and the bulls-t needs to stop. Y'all got the right one."

LeBron posted his own Instagram message after seeing his wife's anger.

"Uh-oh y'all f-led with the wrong one now. Good luck. It won't be cute!," James wrote.

The story seemed to have been triggered by Bronny liking a photo in Larsa Pippen Instagram.

The least that Bronny needs right now is a controversy that is not true.

LeBron James son, 16, is certainly facing intense scrutiny with his basketball game on the rise. Bronny stars at Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles and is now deemed as one of the top prospects in his class. A malicious report can ruin his hard work.

Larsa Pippen, 46 reacted to the Bronny article too herself.

"I'll sue the f-k out of you for writing some disgusting lies you weirdo," Pippen wrote at BSO on Twitter. "Some of these stories are so disgusting the fact that my sons friends can't like my pics without some ppl writing some weirdo s-t is crazy," Pippen added.

Larsa Pippen is presently on the spotlight for several negative reasons - for allegedly being a backstabber in terms of speaking ill of her ex-BFF Kim Kardashian's family, and for making Malik Beasley cheat on his wife Montana Yao. Yao already filed for a divorce, intensifying rumors.

READ MORE: 'We Can Be Heroes 2 Happening: Is Netflix Superhero Film Sequel Confirmed?

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles