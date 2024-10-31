Jake Paul has officially endorsed Donald Trump for president.

The Cleveland, Ohio, native posted to X, formerly Twitter, his endorsement on Thursday, October 31.

Who I’m supporting for president and why you should too… pic.twitter.com/OBd5uWrXTV — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) October 31, 2024

In the 18-minute video, Paul discussed a variety of topics including the economy, trans-rights, and border control as reasons why he will cast his vote for Trump.

"We need to change from Kamala Harris to the Republican candidate, Donald Trump," he began in the clip.

"And me personally, I don't really like politicians, it's, 'Oh look at me, I'm nice, I'm this, I'm perfect, this is what I'm going to do.' I like the fact that Donald Trump is a businessman, who has billions of dollars and won't be influenced by some deal or treaty that's going to make himself personally rich," he stated.

"I would also argue that Donald Trump is protecting women by not letting 15 million illegal immigrants through the borders. 662,566 have criminal histories, 13,000 convicted of homicide, and so on. Having those unidentified roaming the streets, I believe arguably is a bigger potential threat to the women of America," the YouTuber added. "Even the Border Patrol Council, the people who are in charge of the border endorsed Donald Trump. Quote: 'If we allow Border Tzar Harris to win this election... this great country is going to hell!' "

Paul, 27, continued: "Which we all know the dirty game of politics. And the following statement is just my opinion, and not necessarily hard facts, and it's alleged. But, isn't it crazy that, apparently, Nancy Pelosi goes into office and then comes out two, three hundred million dollars richer from knowing what stocks to invest into because of the deals she is making. No. We want a rich, wealthy, president who won't be influence by money and make the proper decisions for the country. Shouldn't this be obvious?"

Paul's endorsement comes weeks before he is slated to fight Mike Tyson.

Their bout, scheduled for Friday, November 15, streaming live on Netflix, is one of the most controversial fights in recent memory.

Tyson, now 58 years old, has not fought professionally in nearly two decades. Despite this, their fight will be an officially-sanctioned pro fight, meaning it will count on both of the fighter's records.

Tyson, regarded as one of the greatest heavyweight champions in boxing history, boasts of 44 knockouts with a 50-6 record. Paul is 10-1, with a total of seven knockouts.