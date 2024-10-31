DJ Envy is being dragged by fans across social media after dressing up his 8-year-old daughter up as Lil' Kim for the spooky season.

'The Breakfast Club' morning show DJ gathered his wife, Gia Casey, 45, and children, Madison, 23, Logan, 21, London, 11, Jaxson, 10, Brooklyn, 8, and Peyton, 2, to celebrate the eve of Halloween by re-creating Lil' Kim and Lil' Cease's 1996 "Crush on You" music video.

The footage was posted to Instagram Wednesday, October 30, prompting fans to clap back at what deem to be a "gross and inappropriate" recreation for children to participate in.

"Happy Halloween Eve!!! Presenting "Crush On You" The Casey Crew Edition! Enjoy!!!," DJ Envy — real name Raashaun Casey — wrote in the caption of the controversial children's music video. "Shout out to @lilkimthequeenbee (Stay tuned for another treat tomorrow)," he added.

The 8-year-old, who starred as Lil' Kim, wore a revealing red cutout bodysuit with matching shoes, shades, hair, and fur coat. In the video, Envy called Kim on the phone to present the look before singing, "Shall I proceed, yes indeed."

Fans broke their ankles running to the comment section, maintaining that his minor daughter, Brooklyn, was simply too young to embody such an adult look. "This is gross and inappropriate to have your child out here dressing & rapping like this for the world to see," one fan wrote.

"Why y'all ain't get the wife to be lil kim," a second inquired. "Wildly inappropriate for a child!" a third exclaimed. "They way he talks like he's so protective over his girls over the radio this is very shocking to see," a concerned fan added.

A smaller group of fans weren't rubbed wrong by the post at all, saying "She killed that!" and "This is ICONIC!"

The original hip hop classic "Crush on You" featured New York rapper Lil' Cease of the legendary group Junior Mafia, released back in 1996. Despite the family receiving a massive backlash regarding the post, DJ Envy has yet to respond.