Following Megan Thee Stallion's admission that she lied to Gayle King about having a sexual relationship with Tory Lanez back in 2022, Lanez's legal team has responded sharply.

Ceasar McDowell, CEO of Unite the People, a nonprofit law firm representing Lanez, questioned Megan's credibility.

He told 'TMZ' in a statement on Thursday, October 31: "The fact that Megan lied about her sexual relationship with Tory obviously makes her an unreliable witness. If someone lies in front of millions of people, how can you trust what they say any other time?"

Read more: Megan Thee Stallion Admits She Lied in Gayle King Interview About Sleeping With Tory Lanez

Lanez's legal team views Megan's confession as a potential factor in his ongoing appeal. They argue that Megan's recent revelation supports their claims of inconsistencies in her statements, which they say may have impacted Lanez's conviction.

Lanez's team is actively pursuing an appeal that includes "previous false statements made by Megan," aiming to challenge the 10-year sentence he received for the July 2020 shooting incident.

Read more: Megan Thee Stallion Sues YouTuber Milagro Gramz Over Deepfake Porn Video and Tory Lanez Lies

Megan's admission, shared in her Prime Video documentary 'Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words,' was unexpected, as she initially denied any sexual relationship with Lanez during a 2022 interview with Gayle King.

Recently, the "WAP" rapper filed a lawsuit against YouTuber Milagro Gramz, accusing her of spreading false claims about her case with Lanez and promoting a deepfake porn video involving Megan's likeness. The lawsuit claims Gramz launched a campaign to "denigrate, belittle, insult, and spread false statements," even questioning whether Megan was really shot and suggesting the firearm used was missing, though it reportedly remains in police custody.

The 29-year-old's legal team argues that Gramz's actions amount to cyberstalking and invasion of privacy, citing a Florida law against "altered sexual depictions" as grounds for the case.