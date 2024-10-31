Megan Thee Stallion admitted in a video shared by DJ Akademiks on Thursday, October 31, that she was not truthful with Gayle King when questioned about her relationship with Tory Lanez.

Megan stated in a now viral clip, "Yes, b***h I lied to Gayle King, b***h. First, I didn't even know that b***h would ask me about that s**t. But she obviously wanted to talk about the shooting. That's not what this is about. Even if it was, I f****d that n***a like once, maybe twice on a drunk night. But she kept catching me out of my f*****g mind."

Read more: Megan Thee Stallion Sues YouTuber Milagro Gramz Over Deepfake Porn Video and Tory Lanez Lies

Reflecting on this now, she admitted she lied in that 2022 interview, but insisted that her private decisions don't justify being shot.

The controversial clip is from Megan's Prime Video documentary, 'Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words.'

The documentary also addressed Lanez's attempt to cover up his actions, including a jail call to Kelsey Harris, Megan's former best friend, where he urged her to help "bail me out of this s**t."

Back in July, a report released by 'The Neighborhood Talk' shows Lanez may have another chance to state his case after being found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion. According to the media outlet, Lanez's request for "relevant evidence" had been granted by the court as they stated there was "good reason" to consider. Documents show that Lanez, real name Daystar Peterson, filed with the Court of Appeals in the state of California, dated July 2.

More recently, Lanez, 32, filed an ethics complaint against his former attorney, claiming that she had ties to Roc Nation, which is supporting Megan Thee Stallion.

The "WAP" rapper's documentary also details how she coped with her mother's death. Holly Thomas was her greatest support, providing both encouragement and guidance in Megan's career. After a sudden medical crisis revealed a brain tumor, her mother's condition deteriorated rapidly, leaving Megan to make the heart-wrenching decision to end life support.

In the wake of her mother's death, the Houston Hottie, real name Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, turned to work and partying as an escape. "I just keep being lit thinking I'd get through the pain," she explained in the documentary.

By 2020, she felt her life had hit rock bottom when she began spending time with Lanez, finding common ground in their shared grief as Lanez had also lost his mother. But their friendship took a tragic turn on July 12, 2020, when Lanez shot her in the foot after an argument. She explains that, fearing for her life in a climate of heightened police violence, she initially told officers she'd stepped on glass rather than reveal the truth.

Aside from the shocking documentary confession, Megan Thee Stallion could be headed to court soon over a case she has brought against YouTuber Milagro Gramz.

The "Savage" rapper has long been plagued by rumors and innuendo about Lanez, who is serving 10 years in jail for shooting her in the foot. Now, Megan has sued Gramz over alleged lies about her case against Lanez as well as a deepfake porn video.

'Billboard' reports that Megan Thee Stallion has filed a lawsuit against Gramz, accusing Gramz of "carrying out a public campaign to 'denigrate, belittle, insult, and spread false statements' about her," as well as "cyberstalking, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and invasion of privacy."