Former Playboy model Rachel Kennedy claimed that music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs made her repeatedly watch a Jennifer Lopez video during one of his alleged "Freak Off" gatherings.

Kennedy said this incident took place in a Tokyo hotel room in 2000, while Combs, who was dating Lopez at the time, was allegedly on the phone with her.

Kennedy shared that she and two friends had initially met Combs at a Japanese topless club, Seventh Heaven, and were later invited to his room for what they assumed would be a party.

However, Kennedy explained her surprise upon arrival, saying, "I realized before we even walked through the front door that it was just him. I was like, 'This is not a party.' " She described feeling unsettled as Combs, now 54, allegedly played Lopez's music video on a continuous loop.

"It seemed a little bit creepy to me, very disrespectful," she alleged on the 'The Trial of Diddy' podcast published on Friday, November 1, though she did not reveal the specific song in question.

According to Kennedy, Combs initially appeared friendly, and she and her friends decided to stay, thinking nothing unusual would occur.

However, she alleged that the night took an uncomfortable turn as she and another friend engaged in a consensual oral sex encounter with Combs, emphasizing, "It wasn't forceful." The mood shifted drastically when one of Combs' bodyguards entered the room, who seemed upset by the women's presence, as he recognized them from the previous night. "He said, 'That's my girl! That's the girl from last night! What's going on?' " Kennedy recalled, explaining that the bodyguard allegedly tried to eject them from the room forcefully.

Kennedy further alleged that Combs did nothing to intervene, which she described as indicative of an alleged broader culture within his circle. "That's why these people think it's OK because he's teaching them that this kind of behavior is acceptable," she added.

This incident joins other allegations surfacing around Combs in recent months. The rapper, currently facing sex trafficking and other charges, remains detained at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center after pleading not guilty.