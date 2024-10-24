Jadakiss recently revealed that the most unforgettable parties he's ever attended were hosted by none other than Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Despite Diddy's current legal troubles, including federal sex trafficking and racketeering charges, Jadakiss made it clear that the events he recalled took place long before any of those allegations surfaced.

During an appearance on 'GOAT Talk' with his son Jae'Won, Jadakiss was asked about the best party he had ever been to. Without hesitation, the "We Gonna Make It" rapper pointed to the extravagant celebrations thrown by Diddy. As a member of 'The LOX,' Jadakiss and his group were signed to Diddy's Bad Boy Records in the late 1990s, and those years were filled with some of the most memorable parties of his life.

"Me? It's, by far, it was a Diddy party," Jadakiss, 49, stated. "You know we was signed to Bad Boy, so we had some of the best parties we ever was in, in our life. It was Diddy parties."

Jadakiss, born Jason Terrance Phillips, was careful to emphasize that the parties he referred to occurred before any of the disturbing accusations against Diddy, 54, became public. "This is long before anything, any allegations, or any of that," he clarified, noting that these were the days when the parties were mainly house gatherings.

He then reminisced about one particular party in midtown Manhattan during the late '90s, which stood out as his all-time favorite.

"My GOAT party used to be a place called Metrodome on 20 something street," he shared. "We had a launch to the tour party. We had a party, then the tour buses was outside, and then we went on tour after the party. That was the GOAT party. That was incredible. The parking lot was filled with tour buses."

The Yonkers native and The LOX were signed to Bad Boy Records in 1996, and two years later released their debut album, 'Money, Power & Respect.' Although they eventually parted ways with Bad Boy to join Ruff Ryders in 1999, the impact of those iconic Diddy parties remains a significant highlight in Jadakiss' career.