Jennifer Lopez reportedly stormed off from fans after being bombarded with questions regarding her ex-boyfriend, fallen rap mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs.

The "Love Don't Cost A Thing" superstar was reportedly signing autographs when someone in the crowd reminded the actress of her past connection to the disgraced musician.

Lopez, 55, has been open in the past about her relationship with the Bad Boy boss, which she described as "tempestuous" and "emotionally exhausting," despite only lasting two years.

A fan in the crowd reportedly approached Lopez and asked, "JLo, do you have any comments about Diddy and the allegations?" According to the 'Daily Mail,' the question sent J. Lo running, prompting fans to shout after her, "Don't leave!"

Reports say she immediately stopped signing autographs and "stormed off" after being asked about Diddy, who is currently involved in several sexual assault and abuse allegations. The most recent lawsuit accuses him of looking on as his bodyguard "orally raped" a 17-year-old boy, per 'ENSTARZ.'

"On the third day, Combs introduced his bodyguard, 'T,' into the sexual advances. Combs framed this as a test of Plaintiff's willingness to do anything necessary to succeed in the music industry," the filing states.

'T' requested oral sex from Plaintiff, and while Plaintiff complied due to force, Combs sexually assaulted Plaintiff again, simultaneously groping and fondling both Plaintiff and the bodyguard," court documents alleged, per the 'The Mirror US.'

The 'Selena' actress' storming off comes as she continues to finalize her divorce from her estranged husband, 'The Account' star Ben Affleck.

The 52-year-old rekindled his relationship with Jennifer Lopez in 2022 after the two dated way back in 2002. That said, the romance fell into ruins, Affleck divorced from J.Lo for the second time after she filed to split in August.

It was reported that the actor was jumping back into the dating pool, but under one condition.

"He is not going to jump into anything serious until the divorce is finalized but that does not mean he cannot date," a source at the 'Daily Mail' added, maintaining that, "He only wants to date someone who is sober or in recovery."