Kalenna Harper from former Bad Boy group Diddy-Dirty Money says she's ready to tell the whole truth when it comes to Dawn Richard and disgraced rap star Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Harper, who signed onto Richard's lawsuit, says that the fallen rap tycoon calling her phone 56 times "wasn't witness tampering" and maintains that Richard is just "weird."

In clips from her recent interview with 'Break Beat Media,' first published on Wednesday, October 30, Harper addressed claims from Richard's lawyer, Lisa Bloom, who accused Diddy of witness tampering after revealing the 54-year-old called Harper over 100 times. Bloom claims those calls stopped after Harper made a statement claiming she never witnessed the abuse listed in Richard's filing.

"They basically denied post bail because he called me 56 times," Harper stated. "[...] I would get in court and stand up for my n***a if I need to. It would be no different if it was you and me," she expressed.

Harper denies Diddy influenced her and says in reality the two were discussing the lies the former Danity Kane star alleged against him in her lawsuit. She explained that she and Diddy were going "back and forth" regarding the allegations made against him.

"Now we're doing recall," she clarified. "That's not tampering, that's recall, because that b***h is lying," she boldly stated, adding that she wants to be clear about "everybody" and wants to make sure everything's good.

"I'm gonna' stand on business, I didn't see that," she added.

Richard's lawsuit claims that she and Harper, 42, witnessed the now-disgraced rapper abuse many women, including both his ex-girlfriends Cassie Ventura and Kim Porter.

"The implication is very clear. That he was reaching out to her," Bloom alleged regarding Diddy's calls to Harper.

"I don't know if he offered her something, or if he scared her, or what happened. But he's tampering with witnesses. And then [sic] judge essentially said he needs to be behind bars because we can't have witnesses tampered with," she accused the rap star, who has a plethora of sexual assault and abuse cases against him.

The lawsuit filed by the singer claims that she was present at a dinner party with Diddy and Cassie back in 2009 or 2010, when the hip hop mogul allegedly assaulted her in front of Ne-Yo, Usher, and Interscope Records' former CEO Jimmy Iovine.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is currently in federal custody awaiting trial on charges of racketeering and sex trafficking. He has denied all accusations against him.