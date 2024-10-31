Avengers stars Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Danai Gurira, Don Cheadle, and Paul Bettany have publicly endorsed Kamala Harris in a star-studded collaboration.

The video brought the high-profile actors together via webcam, "assembling" to declare their voting plans. They also took turns deciding on Harris' potential catchphrase, all cheekily referencing their individual Marvel movies. Gurira crossed her arms over her chest in classic Wakanda fashion, while Evan threw out a subtle "I can do this all day" Captain America reference. The group landed on "I'm Kamala Harris, and I'm down with democracy," banding together to declare their political stance.

Some found the endorsement off-putting, announcing themselves no longer fans of Marvel.

Others were excited to see such an exciting declaration of democracy, as the Marvel actors encourage voters for "women's reproductive rights, climate change, LGBTQIA+ rights, public education, student debt relief, Affordable Care Act, and Social Security."

The heroic endorsement is accompanied by several other celebrity endorsements, including Lebron James, Julia Roberts, Jennifer Aniston, and former Republican governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger.