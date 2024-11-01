Skai Jackson was recently spotted in the middle of what appears to be a heated discussion between her and her boyfriend.

In the clip, Jackson wore a hot pink bonnet, a white tank top under an oversized black hoodie, white shorts, and slippers. The man, reportedly identified by fans as Cincinnati Yerky, stepped out in just a tank top and basketball shorts.

The walk appears to go on for some time before the former child actress dropped him off at the entrance of a Holiday Inn hotel.

The man seems to be speaking to her somewhat boisterously as she looked on, occasionally responding with a perplexed look on her face. However, this wouldn't be the first time the 'Sheroes' star got into this altercation.

'ENSTARZ' reported back in August the 22-year-old was arrested for domestic battery after a public fight she had with an unnamed man. Whether or not he's the same guy, remains unknown.

A public fight with her boyfriend prompted authorities to intervene and separate the two. According to reports, Jackson was seen pushing her boyfriend more than once in an aggressive squabble.

Jackson — best known for her roles in 'Jessie' and 'Bunk'd' — and her reported boyfriend both allegedly denied any claims that their altercation had gotten physical, explaining that they were in fact engaged and expecting a baby together.

Jackson was arrested for misdemeanor domestic battery before being cited and released a few hours later. The Los Angeles District Attorney's office declined to file charges and dropped the case against her. That said, fans don't seem to understand the apparent heartache, saying, "Going out sad over that tall albino tree smh."

"Dawg look like a zesty cartoon character," a second fan wrote, as the comment section continued to harp on the unnamed guy's tall figure and red hair. "Girl, you're literally Skai Jackson! Stand up!" a third exclaimed. "This is so invasive! I would hate to be a celebrity fr! Smh," another empathized.

Aside from her arrest, the former Disney Channel star sparked pregnancy rumors after she cradled her stomach during an outing in Los Angeles in September.

Some fans claim to have caught her slipping, revealing her alleged baby bump online. Jackson has not confirmed whether she's with child or not.