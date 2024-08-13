It appears child star Skai Jackson may be dealing with some adult charges after 'TMZ' reported that the former Disney star was recently arrested.

A public fight with her boyfriend prompted authorities to intervene and separate the two. According to reports, Jackson was seen pushing her boyfriend more than once in an aggressive squabble.

The Hollywood media outlet reported that deputies were called to Universal CityWalk after security noticed the two were sparring publicly. Security then detained the pair, and waited for the arrival of authorities.

Jackson — best known for her roles in 'Jessie' and 'Bunk'd' — and her boyfriend both allegedly denied any claims that their altercation had gotten physical, explaining that they were in fact engaged and expecting a baby together.

Deputies didn't immediately buy the story as they reviewed video footage of the altercation. They confirmed that the former child star did in fact push her boyfriend — who remains unidentified.

'TMZ' reported that last week, Jackson, 22, was arrested for misdemeanor domestic battery before being cited and released a few hours later. The outlet also confirmed that the case is set to be reviewed by the L.A. County District Attorney's Office to determine if charges are ultimately necessary.

Her boyfriend remains unidentified as it appears she keeps her bae off of social media. Jackson's Instagram page shows her largely solo, doing promo, serving stylish beauty looks, and outfit ensembles, but no signs of an apparent romantic relationship.

The actress has yet to comment on the altercation.