Tom Holland has candidly admitted that he Googles Zendaya.

The couple has been together for years now, and their relationship was first officially acknowledged in 2021.

During his appearance on Samantha Dada's "On the Menu" podcast, Holland said that he'd do a Google Search on his girlfriend out of "anxiety."

"I'm not on socials, and I delete [the apps] when I'm not using [them]," he said to Dada. "So sometimes I — it's more of a bit of an anxiety thing — but like I'll check, to see if everything's good and just make sure we're all cool."

"So, I just give it a little Google, look [through] the news, and I'm like, 'She's good. We're fine,'" the 28-year-old actor added.

The "Spider-Man" actor's appearance on the "On the Menu" podcast can be viewed below.

The two have known to be very private of their relationship, and Holland has been very protective of his girlfriend.

This became very apparent just a couple of days ago when a clip of him pushing people away from Zendaya, 28, made its rounds on the internet.

Zendaya found herself surrounded by fans and photographers when she stopped to sign some autographs and was pulled to safety by Holland.

Tom Holland pulls Zendaya away from invasive Paparazzi. pic.twitter.com/ivbaYIWqjI — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 25, 2024

Despite their choice to keep their relationship private, the two do talk about each other every now and then during interviews.

While she does so rarely, Zendaya would post also about Holland on her social media accounts as well.