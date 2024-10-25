Tom Holland helped shield Zendaya from aggressive paparazzi following the BERO launch party.

Holland's new non-alcoholic beers, called BERO, has officially been released, and held their launch party on Thursday, October 24.

In an Instagram video from 'Etalk,' Holland can be seen protecting his girlfriend of at least three years, Zendaya, from the aggressive paparazzi.

The video showcased Holland, 28, breaking through the crowd of photographers. Grabbing her hand, the English actor helped guide her through the crowd and away from the flashing lights and swaths of people. The caption of the post reads, "Tom Holland is a real-life superhero after saving Zendaya from the paparazzi at the BERO launch event."

Holland also made news recently when he confirmed that 'Spider-Man 4' was decidedly in the works.

During an interview on 'The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,' Holland shared the plans for the film and the projected production schedule. "Next summer, we start shooting. Everything's good to go. We're nearly there," he said.

He had been asked about 'Spider-Man' related rumors in previous appearances on the show, and Fallon reminded the actor that he had not always been truthful in that regard. One of the most famous rumors that Holland did not confirm was that fellow Spider-Men Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire would make an appearance in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home.' When asked direct questions about the rumors, he had danced around them.

"I'd just like to add, though, that I did say, 'At the moment. So I didn't technically lie. Albeit I had just come from set with Toby and Andrew." However, Fallon did not buy this excuse. He stated playfully, "You totally, without a doubt, professionally lied to us all, but I will say, it was worth it....I think we need surprises in this world."

This time, however, it seems that the rumors surrounding 'Spider-Man 4' have been readily confirmed by the actor. He and Zendaya have already read a draft of the script which Holland revealed during an interview on 'Rick Roll Podcast.' He expressed that the script, "needs work, but the writers are doing a great job."

He went on to explain, "One of the things to bear in mind with Marvel is that your film is a small cog in a large machine, and that machine has got to keep running. And you need to make sure you can fit into that timeline at the right time to benefit the bigger picture. That's one of the challenges we're facing. The time in which we need to get that done is a tall order but definitely achievable with the fantastic people we have working on it now."