Big Meech has made headlines for his fresh new look following his recent release from prison.

The 56-year-old, whose real name is Demetrius Flenory, recently paid a visit to 5 Star Smiles, a dental practice in Miami, Florida, where he received a major upgrade to his smile.

On Sunday, November 3, 5 Star Smiles shared a video on Instagram showing Meech arriving at their office with a big grin, declaring, "It's time to smile again!"

He explained that his visit was something he'd "been planning... for a while now." The footage captures Meech reclining in the dentist's chair as the team works on his smile transformation. By the end of the clip, he comments on his renewed self-assurance, saying he'll have "way more confidence now."

Fans and followers quickly took to social media to share their thoughts on Meech's new look. One user remarked, "His people gone make sure he straight the right way this time." Another joked, referencing comedian Chris Rock, "You get more respect coming out jail than school! 😂😂😂." Others were thrilled by the upgrade, with one fan noting, "His teeth look better than a lot of this celebs...I'm glad he didn't get them first generation veneers."

The buzz around Big Meech's return has been ongoing since October when the Federal Bureau of Prisons updated his status.

According to the Bureau, Meech was transferred from FCI Coleman to community confinement on October 15. This type of release means he's either in home confinement or staying at a Residential Reentry Center. For safety and privacy, his exact location wasn't disclosed.

Since then, images of Meech have surfaced on social media, marking a new chapter for the former BMF (Black Mafia Family) leader. His reappearance has been met with excitement and curiosity, with fans eager to see what's next for him as he embraces life after prison.