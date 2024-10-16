Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory, co-founder of the infamous Black Mafia Family (BMF), has been released from prison after nearly two decades. Originally sentenced to remain behind bars until 2025 or 2026, his early release has surprised many, sparking curiosity about his next steps.

Big Meech, along with his brother Terry "Southwest T" Flenory, built BMF into a powerful drug empire in the late 90s and early 2000s, reportedly generating over $270 million.

The brothers were notorious for their flashy lifestyles, which included luxury cars, extravagant homes, and opulent parties. However, their empire came crashing down in 2007 when federal authorities arrested them for operating a criminal enterprise and money laundering.

In 2008, Big Meech was sentenced to 30 years in prison. Last year, his sentence was reduced, setting the stage for his release. Now free, and reportedly transferred to a halfway house, many are eager to see what his future holds and how this development will impact the legacy of BMF.

Throughout his time in prison, Big Meech maintained a presence on social media, engaging with fans who have been drawn to his charisma and larger-than-life personality. His release could bring significant attention to the ongoing STARZ series 'BMF,' which chronicles the rise and fall of the Flenory brothers.

The show, which stars his son Lil Meech, who portrays his father, has become increasingly popular.

The legacy of BMF remains complex, tied both to its illegal activities and its cultural impact on music, fashion, and media.