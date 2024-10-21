Big Meech has officially been transferred out of federal prison and into a halfway house, where he will serve the remainder of his sentence. A photo of him has surfaced online, marking his first appearance since leaving the prison system.

The cofounder of the notorious Black Mafia Family (BMF) was moved from FCI Coleman Low to a residential reentry facility managed by the Miami Residential Reentry Management Office. The picture shows Meech with his arm around another person, wearing casual street clothes, as he's no longer confined to prison attire.

A new picture of Big Meech has surfaced. 🫡 pic.twitter.com/3vYSR1D8R9 — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) October 20, 2024

Meech, whose real name is Demetrius Flenory, was arrested in 2005 on charges of drug trafficking and money laundering. In 2008, he received a 30-year prison sentence. However, earlier this year, a judge reduced his sentence by three years, although it remains unclear when he will be fully released from custody.

Big Meech's life and legacy have been immortalized in the hit 50 Cent-produced series 'BMF,' which tells the story of his rise and fall. His son, Lil Meech, even plays a key role in the show, which was renewed for a fourth season this year on Starz.

It remains uncertain whether Big Meech, 56, will make a cameo appearance in the series, following in the footsteps of stars like Snoop Dogg and Eminem.

Originally sentenced to remain behind bars until 2025 or 2026, his early release has surprised many, sparking curiosity about his next steps.

Big Meech, along with his brother Terry "Southwest T" Flenory, built BMF into a powerful drug empire in the late 90s and early 2000s, reportedly generating over $270 million.

The brothers were notorious for their flashy lifestyles, which included luxury cars, extravagant homes, and opulent parties. However, their empire came crashing down in 2007 when federal authorities arrested them for operating a criminal enterprise and money laundering.

Throughout his time in prison, Big Meech maintained a presence on social media, engaging with fans who have been drawn to his charisma and larger-than-life personality.