Jasmin Brown is sticking beside Cam Newton after he openly admitted to having relations with other women during the course of their relationship.

The bombshell statement came during an episode of his 'Funky Friday' podcast, where the former NFL superstar stated that he's "been with other women" during their time together.

When a conversation sparked between Newton and his guest Corey Holcomb regarding "high value men" exercising options, Newton responded boldly to Holcomb's claim that there's "no way" he's able to stay faithful.

"I don't care how in awe I am of you, right now. You are not finna' tell me you up here f*****g one person," Holcomb, 58, poked. "It's not finna' happen," the comedian and actor reiterated.

"As long as I've been with Jas, Jas has not been the only person I've had sex with," Newton, 35, admitted. "There's times where I've openly had conversations and this is why me and Jas are growing in our relationship," he added.

"[...] As we grow and I hate that I embarrass her, what allows us to get closer in a relationship is that I don't feel that she judges my actions. She holds me accountable [for] my actions," Newton explained.

That said, it seems like the actress and social media personality is sticking beside her bae, telling fans that even after her man's remarks, she is doing just fine.

"Childddddd here come the 'just checking on you' DMs. I am fine," Brown stated in the story captured by 'Hollywood Unlocked.' "Trust me, I know who and what my n***a is. Ain't no secrets or surprises. He can talk to me about anything," she added alongside a white heart emoji.

Fans were less than pleased with her appeasing response, as one fan wrote in the comment section, "Never seen a clown so bold."

"I know a hurt woman pretending for the masses from a distance," a second assumed. "That's right Jazzy. Laugh to keep from crying girl," a third sarcastically replied. "Not her holding the child while accepting the embarrassment," a fourth joked.

Regardless, the two appear to be going strong so far, as the lovebirds have been together since they began dating back in 2021.

They also shared an eight-month-old daughter together. Beyond that, the former Carolina Panther athlete shares five kids with ex-fiancée Kia Proctor: Chosen Sebastian, 9, Sovereign-Dior, 7, Camidas, 6, and Cashmere 5.

The former stripper also has a daughter named Shakira from a previous relationship, per 'PageSix', whom Newton has raised as his own.