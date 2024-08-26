Cam Newton joined Dr. Cheyenne Bryant on her 'Funky Friday' podcast to discuss his views on marriage, divorce, and his desire to grow his family which has social media in an uproar.

During their chat, Newton shared that he already has eight children with three different women and expressed his wish to have even more.

Newton, 35, mentioned that some people might perceive his situation as problematic, but when asked if he wanted more children, he simply replied that he wants "God to bring them."

The former Carolina Panthers quarterback further explained that his "desire to get married is lower than his fear of divorce," which is why he's "taking his time." Dr. Bryant countered his statement by suggesting that he's not taking his time but is being "very action-based" and "very selectively active" in his approach.

Dr. Bryant pointed out that Newton, born in Atlanta, Georgia, is choosing to be cautious about marriage due to his fears, which leads to creating broken families despite being involved in their lives.

She also warned that his children might face difficulties due to his inconsistent presence, attributing his actions to his fears.

Fans had plenty to say on social media about Newton's remarks in The Shade Room's Instagram post. Many praised Dr. Cheyenne Bryant, who appears in this season of VH1's 'Basketball Wives,' for her straightforward and insightful feedback, noting that Newton's behavior might be more selfish than he realizes.

"I love the way she articulated this, very direct, very respectful very much right," one user wrote.

Another user noted, "It's no men in the comments. That means she clocked it, correctly!!!! 😩" Meanwhile another social media follower pointed out "[Him wanting] more kids would stop if ppl had these kids full time around the clock."

Newton, born Cameron Jerrell Newton, welcomed his eighth child with comedian Jasmin Brown in March, her first. Although he hasn't publicly acknowledged the newborn, Brown has been updating her followers with news and photos during her pregnancy.

However, photos of their baby have not been shared, and the baby's gender and name remains a mystery. Newton's seven other children include five biological kids with Kia Proctor and La Reina Shaw, as well as adopted children from their previous relationships whom he has raised as his own.