Longtime best bros Ben Affleck and Matt Damon say they have been growing in their beards together for an upcoming Netflix project.

The producing partners and sometimes co-stars explained in an interview with Extra TV published on Monday that they both grew in their beards in recent months for their upcoming Netflix film, "RIP."

"We're in the middle of it. That's why we're bearded," Damon said.

"Everything you need to know, you can see right here," Affleck said.

After appearing clean-shaven over the summer, Affleck, 52, was seen sporting scruff while arriving at his Los Angeles office after Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce in August. Damon, 54, was spotted with a beard and mustache in late September at the opening night of McNeal in New York City.

There are so far few details about "RIP," a crime thriller produced Artists Equity, the company founded by the Oscar-winning friends. The film will be written and directed by Joe Carnahan, and Teyana Taylor, Néster Carbonell, Sasha Calle and Catalina Sandino Moreno are set to star alongside Affleck and Damon.

"Artists Equity, we've made eight movies now in a couple of years and this is our first partnership with Netflix," Affleck said.

"We all are very excited," he said. "We've got a great cast and we're really, really looking forward to the movie coming out."

-- With reporting by TMX