While anchoring during Monday Night Football, former Philadelphia Eagles center and current ESPN analyst Jason Kelce took some time to address his recent controversy.

"I'm not happy with anything that took place, I'm not proud of it. Within a heated moment, I chose to greet hate with hate and I don't think that's a productive thing," he shared. "In that moment, I fell down to a level I shouldn't have."

The incident in reference occurred over the weekend at State College, Pennsylvania ahead of Ohio State's win over Penn State.

Being followed by a mob of fans, a heckler following Kelce repeatedly shouted, "How does it feel like your brother is a f****t for dating Taylor Swift?" Kelce responded angrily, turning around to grab the mans phone and slam it into the ground at full force.

I love this.

Jason Kelce just took a stand for normal men against the “idiots who have become way too comfortable saying ridiculous shit to people who can actually kick their ass” crowd.

Good for him.



pic.twitter.com/FHXuciXX2y — Colin Dunlap (@colin_dunlap) November 2, 2024

He closes out the statement by sharing that he wants to continue to live his life treating people with kindness and decency. "I think the bottom line is, I try to live my life by the golden rule," he said.

"That's what I've always been taught. I try to treat people with common decency and respect, and I'm going to keep doing that going forward even though I fell short this week. I'm going to do that moving forward."

While the moment was certainly controversial, many found themselves on Kelce's side. They expressed support in him standing up for himself and younger brother Travis Kelce, who has been in a public relationship with popstar Taylor Swift since 2023.

I love this.

Jason Kelce just took a stand for normal men against the “idiots who have become way too comfortable saying ridiculous shit to people who can actually kick their ass” crowd.

Good for him.



pic.twitter.com/FHXuciXX2y — Colin Dunlap (@colin_dunlap) November 2, 2024

healthy masculinity is jason kelce stopping to smash that man's phone on the ground while wearing a friendship bracelet on one hand and carrying a case of beer in the other. — emily may (@emilykmay) November 4, 2024

The Kelce brothers' podcast has also experienced an uptick in success as the two signed a three-year deal for it worth more than $100 million in August.