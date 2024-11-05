Tori Spelling recently revealed a long-forgotten memory with her former 'Beverly Hills, 90210' co-star Brian Austin Green, recounting details of their first intimate encounter.

On an episode of her 'Misspelling' podcast, Spelling shared that their first hookup happened at the Disneyland Hotel. She explained, on the podcast published Tuesday, November 5, that the two had spent the day bickering while waiting in line for the Matterhorn ride, which prompted her to ask Green why they "always" seemed to argue.

Spelling recalled his surprising response: "You said, 'Have you ever thought maybe I always fight with you because I love you?' " They then began kissing, and Green suggested, "Do you want to get out of here?" She responded, "Yeah."

As Spelling recounted the moment, Green, who didn't remember it, reacted with amusement, saying, "Wait, what? I love this story." Spelling described the experience as "kind of epic" and "out of a John Hughes movie," adding that she even made a memorable call to their mutual friend Jennie Garth from the lobby the next morning.

Green seemed curious about the forgotten details and asked if they had been "super drunk" at the time, which Spelling confirmed. Green admitted that drinking was a regular part of their lives back then. While he remembered "a lot of other times [hooking up]," he confessed, "I do not remember that time at all."

Their conversation shifted to the nature of their past relationship. Green struggled to define it, saying it was "much more than dating." Spelling, however, jokingly dismissed his attempt to label it as a "brother and sister" connection, saying, "You don't f**k your family."

The pair, now both 51, have reconnected after reportedly not speaking for 18 years. Their lives have since taken different paths, with Spelling recently separating from her husband, Dean McDermott, and Green now co-parenting his children with exes Megan Fox and Vanessa Marcil, as well as his fiancée, Sharna Burgess.

The 'Beverly Hills, 90210' alums famously portrayed love interests Donna and David, but dated in real life at the series' start.