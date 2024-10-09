Sharna Burgess recently addressed rumors surrounding her family, particularly the claims that she's "forcing" her and Brian Austin Green's kids "to be girls."

The 'Dancing with the Stars' pro, who shares a two-year-old son, Zane, with her fiancé Brian Austin Green, discussed the topic during her appearance on the 'Between Us Moms' podcast.

Green, 50, has four additional sons from previous relationships, including three with actress Megan Fox and one with Vanessa Marcil.

During the interview, Burgess revealed that although she and her family have been approached to do a reality show, she's not interested in putting their lives in the spotlight.

"We've had people interested and I get why. There's so much that I'm sure people would love to know about what happens in our household and having such a busy chaotic life, and it's fun but it's also just not me," she shared. Burgess emphasized her desire, as well as Brian and Megan's, to keep their children away from that kind of attention.

Burgess also took a moment to address the rumors about her parenting.

"We already get media articles like I'm forcing Zane to be a girl because I haven't cut his hair yet or the ridiculous people saying that the kids are being forced to be girls," she said. "I don't understand it."

The dancer also noted that the unwanted attention is a big reason she avoids reality television, adding, "The attention isn't healthy for our kids, and it's definitely not Brian's style either." She clarified that if her children ever want to pursue careers in the entertainment industry, she would fully support them, but only if it's their choice.

The 39-year-old went on to describe the positive experience her kids have had growing up with public figures for parents.

"Kids at school already know who their parents are, and luckily we're in a beautiful community and everyone has known them for years and they don't get any negativity at school," she explained. However, she worries about exposing them to a larger audience. Ultimately, Burgess values her family's privacy, saying, "my home is sacred and my family is sacred and I want to protect that as much as possible."