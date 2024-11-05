Valerie Bertinelli and her boyfriend, Mike Goodnough, have reportedly decided to part ways.

"They are no longer in a relationship," a source told 'PEOPLE,' confirming the news. The couple had been dating long distance since January, with Bertinelli living in Los Angeles and Goodnough based on the East Coast.

In a July interview, Bertinelli shared that keeping their "three-week rule"— seeing each other every few weeks — was "challenging" due to their busy schedules.

Goodnough, meanwhile, commented on the private nature of their relationship. "Valerie and I are the only two people with insight into our relationship. Neither of us pays much attention to chatter among people outside of it," he told 'PEOPLE.' Their relationship began after a platonic connection on Instagram, which later evolved into a romantic connection.

Bertinelli first spoke publicly about Goodnough in an April cover story with the outlet, where she shared how his Instagram comment years prior sparked comfort and familiarity. "It was strictly platonic, but there was something about him that I connected with that felt familiar," she said.

Their relationship progressed after they spoke by phone in January, when Bertinelli found herself attracted to his voice.

"His voice had the most beautiful timbre," she admitted, finding it difficult to resist. After going public in April, Goodnough shared his feelings in his Substack newsletter, calling their relationship "good... lucky... a gift." They later attended the Daytime Emmys together, making their red carpet debut as a couple in June.

As the summer months progressed, maintaining their long-distance relationship grew more difficult. Bertinelli expressed her desire to keep her relationship more private, saying, "It's been so public and now I'm trying to pull back and make it so much less public, and try to keep some stuff for us now." Despite their split, she expressed gratitude for the support he offered on her healing journey, saying he was "the most thoughtful, kind, gentle, intelligent, funny, and grateful man" she had ever met.

The TV personality told 'USA Today' in March how she "met someone. And I'm incredibly grateful for him. It's unlike any relationship that I've ever experienced with a man."

She added how she didn't "want to say too much, but I feel incredibly blessed and lucky to have met him because I wasn't expecting it."

Bertinelli has previously opened up about her journey through past breakups. Reflecting on her divorce, she shared on her Instagram Story, "When something is toxic, and it's only ever been that... Do your best to heal your way to indifference."