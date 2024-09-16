'RuPaul's Drag Race' stars have denied rumors of a mass walkout after losing the 2024 Emmy Award for Outstanding Reality Competition Program.

The series, which has won the award every year since 2018 — except in 2022 when Lizzo's 'Watch Out for the Big Grrrls' won — lost this year to 'The Traitors.'

A senior staff writer for 'The Hollywood Reporter' initially suggested the 'Drag Race' cast didn't take the loss well, reportedly leaving the room for the lobby.

However, the journalist later corrected himself in a post on Twitter, now known as X, writing that the 'RuPaul's Drag Race' team was still at the event well into the night.

Several 'Drag Race' performers were quick to push back against the writer, Chris Gardner, original report. Plane Jane, one of the drag performers in attendance, explained that the cast had only stepped out for a break during a commercial to get some fresh air and drinks — not in response to losing the award.

After five wins, RuPaul's Drag Race loses for best reality competition to The Traitors. After the category was announced the team from Drag Race (including all the queens) cleared out and headed to the lobby. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/B4UIJh13L7 — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) September 16, 2024

They added, "Take your pseudo-journalism elsewhere."

Amanda Tori Meating, a season 16 contestant, also responded sarcastically, saying that the break came right before a commercial, asking, "Are we allowed to go p**s, girl?"

Fans and attendees noted that many of the cast were dressed in full drag, which can be quite uncomfortable for long periods. One observer commented that the situation was blown out of proportion and that people were simply moving around during downtime, as others were also coming and going from the room.

Over its 15-year run, 'RuPaul's Drag Race' has received 71 Emmy nominations and taken home 29 awards, making it the second most successful reality competition program in Emmy history, just behind 'The Amazing Race.'

RuPaul, whose real name is RuPaul Andre Charles, has won Outstanding Host eight times.