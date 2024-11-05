Ant Man star Paul Rudd made a surprise appearance at Temple University in Philadelphia on Election Day afternoon, handing out water bottles to exasperated students who had been waiting to vote for hours.

BREAKING: Paul Rudd has made a surprise appearance at Villanova handing out water and snacks to students that are waiting in line to vote on Election Day. pic.twitter.com/J87BOIpIPP — Ryan Hartnett (@ryanmhartnett) November 5, 2024

Students and reporters alike were shocked to see the actor show up to the polls, bringing some joy to the discomfort of their long wait. Some had been standing for over two hours, as seemingly endless lines wrapped around buildings.

you never know when you’re going to run into Paul Rudd pic.twitter.com/FWnq9jt7uM — Jacob Soboroff (@jacobsoboroff) November 5, 2024

The swing state of Pennsylvania will play a pivotal role in the election, making young voter turn out particularly significant.

Rudd has publicly endorsed Kamala Harris over the course of the presidential campaign, alongside a handful of his Marvel co-stars. Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Danai Gurira, Don Cheadle and Paul Bettany publicly endorsed Kamala Harris in a star-studded collab.

paul rudd says "please vote" pic.twitter.com/DuTnx35xcV — Rachel Paige (@rachmeetsworld) November 5, 2024

One Marvel star, however, was not on the Harris bandwagon. Encouraging voters to see things "from both sides," Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt emphasized that whoever loses in the general election should admit defeat gracefully.

This is in sharp contrast to other fellow Marvel members, as stars like Ruffalo have made it a point to emphasize the importance of voting Harris into office.

If you’re still deciding between voting for Kamala Harris or Jill Stein, please take a moment to watch. I made this video with Palestinian American and political activist @RaniaBatrice. We understand being conflicted but wanted to share our perspective. pic.twitter.com/ms5UzP9pW7 — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 4, 2024