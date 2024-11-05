Paul Rudd Shocks Philadelphia Students Waiting Hours to Vote With Water Bottles and Snacks
Ant Man star Paul Rudd made a surprise appearance at Temple University in Philadelphia on Election Day afternoon, handing out water bottles to exasperated students who had been waiting to vote for hours.
Students and reporters alike were shocked to see the actor show up to the polls, bringing some joy to the discomfort of their long wait. Some had been standing for over two hours, as seemingly endless lines wrapped around buildings.
The swing state of Pennsylvania will play a pivotal role in the election, making young voter turn out particularly significant.
Rudd has publicly endorsed Kamala Harris over the course of the presidential campaign, alongside a handful of his Marvel co-stars. Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Danai Gurira, Don Cheadle and Paul Bettany publicly endorsed Kamala Harris in a star-studded collab.
One Marvel star, however, was not on the Harris bandwagon. Encouraging voters to see things "from both sides," Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt emphasized that whoever loses in the general election should admit defeat gracefully.
This is in sharp contrast to other fellow Marvel members, as stars like Ruffalo have made it a point to emphasize the importance of voting Harris into office.