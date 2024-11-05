Hank Azaria quipped after voting on Election Day 2024 that all of the classic characters he voices in The Simpsons voted along with him — well, all except for one — while the actor showed off the iconic voices of each on Tuesday (Nov. 5).

After all, it's a pivotal election day in the U.S. with the 2024 presidential race featuring the current Vice President Kamala Harris running against the former President Donald Trump. The stakes are high, and the nation remains deeply engaged in the unfolding electoral drama, making the online humor from Azaria a timely and light-hearted break.

In the selfie-style clip shared on X (formerly Twitter), Azaria shows off his voting sticker and jokes, "There it is — 'I voted,'" first voicing his unmistakable Simpsons character Moe Szyslak before going through the voice Rolodex of his many animated alter egos.

"Moe voted, 'Police Chief Wiggum voted,' 'Comic Book Guy voted,' 'Cletus the Slack-Jawed Yokel voted,' 'Yar, the Old Sea Captain voted!'" Azaria says

He continues, still rifling through the various different Simpsons characters he famously portrays, "Who am I leaving out here? Somebody, ah — Superintendent Chalmers, we don't hear from him much anymore. 'He exercised his constitutional right.'"

But that's not all — "Oh, Snake? Snake, dude; 'Um, I told people I voted. But I actually did not vote. Because I am not socially responsible!'" he adds

Azaria has been voicing characters on The Simpsons since the show began in 1989, giving fans over three decades of memorable, distinctive personalities. Watch the video below.

I voted and so did just about every resident of Springfield! pic.twitter.com/TkuUpHg5IU — Hank Azaria (@HankAzaria) November 5, 2024

Azaria's impressional showcase drew plenty of laughter from fans on social media who marveled at his ability to slip seamlessly between voices. No joke, the actor's range and talent are what make his performances on The Simpsons so enduring.

As the U.S. awaits election results, humor has become a coping mechanism for many. Azaria's playful voter-themed performance underscores how even small moments of levity can bring some relief.

His characters may not be able to sway political outcomes, but they certainly lift spirits, reminding everyone of the simple joys that have kept The Simpsons a beloved series.