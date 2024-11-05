Travis Kelce was definitely feeling inspired during Monday night's Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to the presence of his girlfriend Taylor Swift.

Aside from his team's 30-24 overtime victory, the tight end has another reason to celebrate after unlocking a milestone in his career.

According to NBC Sports, Swift's beau made history during Monday's tournament as the oldest player in the sports league history to catch 14 passes in a single game.

He achieved the impressive feat at age 35, besting the previous record set by Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Bobby Engram in 2007 when the latter also caught 14 passes in his team's match against the Cleveland Browns. At the time, Engram was 34, as per Us Weekly.

This was not the first time Travis managed to catch 14 passes in a game since he also did the same during his team's match against the Jacksonville Jaguars in January 2023.

What makes this week's milestone extra special for the Super Bowl champ is the fact that his girlfriend was present to watch him achieve it.

As previously reported, the "Cruel Summer" hitmaker took some time off from her massively successful "The Eras Tour" world tour to show support for her boyfriend.

Before the game, she was snapped entering Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium wearing a Chiefs leather jacket over a black top and matching denim jeans, as well as her signature knee-high boots.

Taylor was accompanied by her mom, Andrea, and brother, Austin, to watch Travis play.

Swift did not show signs of fatigue despite performing to a sold-out crowd for three nights at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis over the weekend — her final U.S. shows before concluding her tour later this year.

Notably, Kelce also made a "last-minute decision" to watch Swift perform over the weekend after football practice and ahead of Monday's match.

"Travis had practice earlier that day and he wasn't even sure if he was going to be able to make it. Thankfully, he was able to get out of practice on time and show up," a source told Page Six of Kelce's surprise appearance at his girl's concert.